Powells open The Mill Stone Grind & Café

A new restaurant has been opened by a young couple at the former Market at Milo location.

Andrew and Jenny Powell have opened The Mill Stone Grind & Café located at 3282 Canton Rd. NW (SR 43) at the junction of Milo Rd., approximately five miles north of Carrollton.

A grand opening is being held this week through Saturday, April 20, including lots of specials. The current hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, while closing at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays with counter service of take out or dine in and a Drive Thru. The new owners hope to have online orders available in the next month or so.

The daily menu includes four choices of signature soups in cups, bowls and quarts, three salad listings, six Artisan pizza varieties (10”), six savory sides with a variety of flavors, seven sandwich choices, including The Millstone Burger – a variety of bakery items, cooler drinks, and 24 flavors of Hershey’s ice cream in the cup or cone, along with sundaes, shakes, malt and floats – all at reasonable prices.

A coffee counter features perfectly roasted coffee by Cherry Blend Coffee Roasters in Canton. The new owners plan to offer breakfast soon.

In opening the new venture, the Powells’ said they are excited about this opportunity that God has given them and look forward to serving the community. They are purchasing the restaurant from David and Heidi Daniels.