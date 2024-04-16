Retired Carrollton teachers reminisce at reunion dinner

There were lots of hugs, handshakes, and “Good-to-See Yous” at a retirement/reunion dinner for former employees of the Carrollton High School and Middle School held last Wednesday (April 10) at CHS.

The first-ever event was organized by Ron Colaprete, a former teacher at CHS and Buckeye Career Center.

According to Colaprete, the 50 retirees who attended represented a total of 1,368 years of teaching at Carrollton only. The event included a free meal for the retirees, preceded by a social hour in the auditeria.

Colaprete said Ray Lehman, a former CHS Guidance Counselor, was the oldest in attendance at age 95 while Fred Boggs of Evansville, IN, traveled the greatest distance.

He also noted Kathy Chain, who served as CHS principal from 1989-2000, is the only female High School Principal in the last 120 years.

Janet Schrickel had the most years (39) of teaching at Carrollton, Colaprete added.