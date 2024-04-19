Dexter C. Kaltenbach

Dexter Charles “Bunk” Kaltenbach was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Oct. 31, 1941, to the late James and Evelyn (Carnes) Kaltenbach.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Margie Toot Kaltenbach; two daughters, Kelley (Jim) Busch of Chillicothe, and Nikki (Victor) Hollis of Key West, Florida; Margie’s children whom he cared for like his own, Mindy Jones (Todd “Chip”) Weiland of Dellroy, and Aaron (Carisa) Jones of Dellroy; grandchildren, Jeff (Ashley) Ritchie, Alex Grow, Megan Grow, Kirsten Markey, and Jack Busch; Margie’s grandchildren, Brice, Regan, and Coby Weiland, whom he was proud carried on the tradition of serving in the U.S. Navy, and Bray Jones; three great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Janet (Tom) Kaltenbach, Barb (Jayme Walker) Toot and Shirley (Marty) Kamban.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom and Michael Kaltenbach, and his sister, Patricia Mavis Smith.

Dexter graduated from Chillicothe’s Catholic Central High School in 1959, then served in the U.S. Navy. He returned to Chillicothe and married Judy Lewis, with whom he raised their daughters. He worked at the Mead Paper Company, then began his career with the United States Postal Service, serving as a union steward before he entered management training and worked his way up to postmaster. He retired as postmaster of Wheelersburg, Ohio, after 25 years with the USPS.

After Dexter’s retirement, the next chapter of his life took him to Northeast Ohio, specifically Baltic and Carrollton, where he became part of the Toot family. He attended St. Mary’s of Morges Catholic Church. He could often be found golfing at Oak Shadows Golf Course and traveled to Florida on annual trips with the Kohler golf group.

He loved sports of all kinds, both as participant and spectator. He loved watching his children, nieces and nephews participate in athletics, and then watched their children play sports as well. He often went to the Ohio High School basketball and football state playoffs with his brothers. When he wasn’t watching sports, he was golfing, riding his motorcycle, skiing, or boating and waterskiing with family.

As a member of the Chillicothe Elks Lodge, he served as an officer before moving away from Chillicothe and becoming a member of the New Philadelphia lodge.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 22, 2024, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception – Morges Church with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating and Military Honors.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 21, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton and on Monday at St. Mary of Morges from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dexter’s memory to Chillicothe Elks Lodge 52 at 42 W. 2nd St., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601; Carrollton VFW Post 3301 at 2291 Chase Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615; or Ohio’s Hospice at 704 Canton Rd. NW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.