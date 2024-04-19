R. Lenora Devitt

R. Lenora Devitt, 91, formerly of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her daughter Donna’s home in Brimfield, Ohio, on April 19, 2024.

She was born April 26, 1932, in Phoenix, Arizona, to parents Eugene Thomas and Edna (Whytsell) Sharrit.

Lenora graduated from Springfield High School in Lakemore, Ohio. In addition to being a farmer’s wife on a large dairy farm, and loving mother, Lenora also faithfully served as a pastor’s wife with her husband, Dwight in the Simmon’s Ridge Church in Kilgore and the Hope Church in Amsterdam, Ohio for about 23 years. When her children were older, she worked as a rural Postal Carrier in Carrollton for over 20 years.

Lenora enjoyed traveling, playing Scrabble, reading, tending to her flowers, and working in her yard. She also was a talented seamstress and has made more than a hundred quilts for all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in addition for other family members and friends.

Lenora loved the Lord and was anxiously waiting to meet Him in Heaven. She was a faithful member of the Carrollton Bible Church and Community Bible Church in Rootstown, Ohio. She will be remembered for her kind words of encouragement, unwavering support of family and friends, her beautiful smile, and endless love. Her life was a testament to hard work and dedication to her family.

Lenora is survived by her children, Ron (Renee) Carney, Kathleen (Tom) Chain, Donna (John) Boyd, Dan (Barb) Devitt, and Leroy (Kelly) Devitt. Her memory will also be cherished by her 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Lenora was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pastor Dwight Devitt; her brother, Tom Sharrit, and her sisters, Katie Hazelton and Jean Hosey.

Her wishes for cremation are being honored.

A memorial service will be celebrated with her grandson, Pastor Scott Hindel, on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Community Bible Church.

Graveside services will be held Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at Harlem Springs Cemetery in Carrollton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lenora’s memory to Community Bible Church, 3671 Tallmadge Rd., Rootstown, OH 44272.

