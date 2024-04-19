Robert A. Mayle

Robert A. Mayle, 67, of Dellroy, Ohio, passed away April 15, 2024, at Cleveland Clinic

Mercy Hospital.

He was born in Canton on Jan. 18, 1957, to the late Raymond and Margaret Mayle.

Rob enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, playing with his grandchildren and telling them stories. He loved watching his deer and was a collector of many things. If he were here with us today, you could hear him say, “Aint y’all got any damn sense?”; “No use in crying over spilt milk” and “Got some jerky for ya.”

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Marylin, and brother, Vernon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved fruitcakes, sons Robert (Michelle) and Jeremy (Jen), daughters; Robin, Tessa, Jamie, and Autumn and her four children; 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Kreighbaum Sanders Funeral Home from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with funeral services beginning at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Jonathan Troyer officiating.

Interment will be at Melscheimer cemetery.

