Ernest G. King

Ernest Glenn King, 89, a long-time Dellroy area resident, died early Thursday morning, April 18, 2024, at the Aviva Hills Assisted Living Center in Canton.



He was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Dellroy, Ohio and was the son of the late Clarence Button and Rose M. (Cramer) King.

His wife, Beth Marie (Fife) King, whom he married April 1, 1961, in the former Dellroy Presbyterian Church, died Dec. 15, 2020.

Glenn was also predeceased by his brother, Mervin Dwight King, of Columbus, Ohio, and his brother-in-law, Paul A. Long of Dellroy.

He is survived by his four children, Eric Glenn (Emily) King of Warrenton, VA, Wesley Alan (Christina) King of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Kerri Lourene (Nathan) Broome of Wellington, Ohio, and Kathi Lynne (Kevin) Cram of Valparaiso, IN; a sister, Donna Jean (Paul) Long of Dellroy; ten grandchildren, Patrick, Charles, Duncan and Ryan King, Connor and Erin King, Grace and Annelise Broome, and Micah and Adelaide Beth Cram; and two great-grandchildren, Penelope and Elizabeth King.



Glenn retired in June of 1985 as a teacher and coach for the Sandy Valley Local School District after 24 years of dedicated service to the students of the district. He also taught at Tuslaw High School from 1959-1961. He was an active and faithful member of the Christ Community Church in Dellroy where he served as Elder, Trustee, and Second Treasurer of the church. Glenn was a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the Dellroy American Legion Post #475, and he also served as the Rose Township Clerk. After graduating from Dellroy High School in 1953, he attended Kent State University and later graduated from The Ohio State University in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education. He was a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, the Dellroy Ruritan Club, and a former member of Dellroy I.O.O.F. #706.



Glenn was an athlete, an avid baseball and basketball player in his younger years, and he participated enthusiastically in golf and bowling leagues into his late seventies. He thoroughly enjoyed coaching young people and spent many years coaching various sports at Sandy Valley High School, particularly golf, and also Dellroy little league baseball teams. Glenn stayed physically active by maintaining his farm near Atwood Lake, including his signature flock of sheep, for many years.



Family and friends are invited to the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville on Saturday, May 4, for calling hours from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a service officiated by Rev. Rick Dawson at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate Glenn’s life.

Burial will take place immediately after the service.

Those in attendance are invited to attend a luncheon at the Dellroy Community Hall following the service. To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website www.baxtergardner.com.