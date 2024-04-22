Margaret Stephens

Margaret “Peg” Stephens, 78, of Minerva, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024.

She was born Jan. 25, 1946, in Malvern, to John and Lillian (Dray) Randal.

She retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva where she had worked in the wax room and was a machine operator. She is a member of Pleasant Grove Chapel. Peg enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards and gardening when she was able.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Stephens who died in 2011; three sisters, Connie Spahr, Patty Dennis and Ruth Koontz; three brothers, John Jr., Bill and Robert Randal.

She is survived by three sisters, Suzanne Layfield of Salem, Gerri Mathie of Robertsville, and Beverly Wallace of Minerva; two brothers, Clarence “Bud” (Linda) Randal of Malvern and James Randal of Minerva, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Warren Outhwaite officiating.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Following cremation, burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.