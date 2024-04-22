Robert L. McDannels

Robert L. McDannels, 96, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Twin City Medical Center in Dennison, Ohio.

Born Dec. 9, 1927, in Beverly, WV, he was a son of the late James B. and Viola C. (Gibson) McDannels.

Robert proudly served his county in the United States Army and was a member of the VFW Post 4120 in Minerva, Ohio. He was a master at working with his hands, most recently making unique lamps out of ordinary objects, and enjoyed being outside. Throughout his life, Robert worked at Weirton Steel as a millwright, and also was a farmer.

He is survived by three daughters, Carol Gregor, Sandra (Ken) Molitor, and Robin (John) Boyd; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister.

Preceding him in death along with his parents were six siblings.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam.

Burial will follow in Ft. Steuben Burial Estates.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert’s memory to Ohio’s Hospice, 704 Canton Rd. NW, Ste. A, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.