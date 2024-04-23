Matthew J. Howell

Matthew Joseph Howell, 58, of Vail, AZ, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Peppi’s House – TMC Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 27, 1965, in Alliance, Ohio, and raised in Carrollton, Ohio, the son of Linda Sue Howell of Carrollton and the late Galen Lee Howell.

He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1983. Matt then served 20 plus years in the United States Air Force and another 18 years in Civil Service as a Logistics Quality Inspector.

He is survived by his wife, Michella Rivera-Abernathy Howell to whom he married June 19, 1995; two sons, Zachary and Dillon Howell; one daughter, Ashley Collier; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Beth Howell of Malvern, Ohio; one sister and brother-in-law, Margi and Rick Hepner of Carrollton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nolan, Teddy, Mason, and Mila.

A memorial service was held at Marana Mortuary Cemetery with Pastor David Hook officiating. There were no calling hours.

The family memorials may be made in Matt’s name to AVIVA Children Services, 153 S. Plumer Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719.