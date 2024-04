Cathy L. Hill

Cathy L. (Walker) Wood Hill, 77, of Tippecanoe, passed away in the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover on April 22, 2024.

Cathy’s family wishes to thank Hennis Care Center at Dover for their love and care of Cathy.

Arrangements are through the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia.