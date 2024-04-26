Mike Henry

To say that Mike was a friend of many would be an understatement. A banterer extraordinaire, he would passionately argue with animated details, followed by a hug, playful pat on the back, or clink of a bottle. Always up for competition, Mike was also a loyal and loving friend, son, brother, uncle, and great uncle.

A 1976 graduate of Carrollton High School and 1983 graduate of Malone College. Professionally, Mike worked for Husky Energy, which later became Cenovous Energy, where he managed the transaction system and received a President’s Award for his work on REI.

An avid lover of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ohio State Athletics, he was a season ticket holder for Buckeye basketball and loved to share his four seats with family and friends.

Mike is survived by his mother, Erma Henry; sister, Pam (Ron) Busby; brother, Scott (Lynne) Henry; nephews, Brian (Kristin) Cogan and Andy (Nikki) Henry; nieces, Kaity (Devon) Day, Bethany (Seth) Hepner, and Kellie (Adam) McIntyre and their children.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carrollton Field of Dreams, Carrollton Basketball, or the OSU James Cancer Center.

Per Mike’s request, there will be no formal services.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.