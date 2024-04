Services for Bruce Burgett

There will be a graveside interment service for Bruce Burgett Friday, May 3, at 12 p.m. at Zanesville Memorial Park, 1475 Military Rd., Ste. 111, Zanesville, Ohio, with Rev. Tom Allmon presiding. On Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. there will be a Funeral/Celebration of Life at Church of Christ, 353 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton, Ohio with Rev. Mark Statler presiding.