Morris “Dean” Wells

Morris “Dean” Wells, 90, passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, April 27, 2024, after a period of declining health.

A lifelong resident of Carroll County, he was born in Carrollton June 20, 1933, to the late Morris J. Wells and Ethel “Jane” (Foster) Wells.

Dean shared his childhood and many adult memories with his only sibling, his brother, Bill (Cyndy) Wells of Carrollton.

Dean attended Dellroy School through eighth grade, and then attended and graduated from Carrollton High School in 1950. Growing up, always eager to work, he started hauling coal in his wagon for neighbors when he was just a young boy. As a teenager, his first official job was at Clint McCort’s gas station. Dean worked various jobs in his early years, but his three favorite jobs were working as a sheriff’s deputy, the resident manager for FFA Camp Muskingum (1964-1968), and finally as a truck driver for SOHIO/BP, from which he retired with 33 years of service in 1999.

A legacy follows Dean with his legendary love for anything with tires and wheels, always giving each vehicle his unique look. He was most passionate about Jeeps, which he enjoyed racing, trail riding, extreme rock climbs, or daily driving. His second legacy was his ability to bridge the generation gap from his generation to the generation of his great-grandchildren and everyone in between. Dean was a member of Pleasant Hill Church in Carrollton and Tire Town Offroad Club in Akron.

In addition to his brother, Dean is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marilyn J. (Preston) Wells; daughters, Debra Smith of Canton, Pam (Alan) Duff, and Landa (Don) Kurtz; sons, Troy (Marilyn A.) Wells, and Daryl (Susan) Wells, all of Carrollton; stepdaughters, Sandi Grim (Sean Wilson), Amber Riggs, and Carisa (Aaron) Jones; stepsons, Bill (Danette) Grim, and Aaron Escott (Crystal West), all of Carrollton; grandchildren, Traci Lumley, Trevor Maple, Jennifer Bryant, Seth Dolvin, Alexis Breedlove, Adam Kurtz, Sheena Gallop, Taylor Ranalli, Hailey Wells, and Braden Wells; step-grandchildren, Ashlee Kurtz, Kyle Kurtz, Alexandra Miller, Samantha Carroll, Bryan Carroll, Katy Townsend, Brandon Riggs, Brian Riggs, Bray Jones, Gage Escott, and Abby Escott. He is also survived by a large family including many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a much-loved niece and nephew.

Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were two grandsons, Travis Maple and Nathan Baker (infant), and Donna J. Wells, former wife and mother of his five beloved children, who passed away Aug. 29, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating.

Burial will follow in Leavittsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Dean was incredibly blessed with an adventurous life, enjoyable employment, responsible, loving children, extended family, great friends, an extremely sharp mind up to his last words, and a caring touch from Jesus.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to any Children’s Hospital, Aultman Hospice, or the Caring Hands of Carroll County.