Billy N. Simmons

Billy N. Simmons, 87, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, April 29, 2024, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Son of the late Burt and Ruby Cogsal Simmons, he was born Jan. 23, 1937, in Lee Township, Carroll County, Ohio.

Billy worked for 33 years at Regal Metal, of which he spent 30 of those years as Plant Manager. He served his community for 25 years serving with the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department. An avid football fan, Billy relished his time cheering on his favorite teams, Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns, along with attending local high school football matches. Yet, his greatest joy stemmed from watching and encouraging his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sporting endeavors. Billy also enjoyed many decades of tractor pulling.

He is survived by two sons, Billy (Terri) Simmons of Carrollton and Jeff Simmons of Mechanicstown; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Marsha Beadnell.

Along with his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, the former Janet Roudebush; a daughter, Diane Wilson; and four sisters, Mary, Myrtle, Ida, and Betty Jean.

Funeral services were Friday, May 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Dick Walters officiating.

Burial followed at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Visitation was held Friday from 10 a.m. until the times of services in the funeral home.