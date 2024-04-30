Ellen R. Bender

Ellen R. Bender, 76, of Minerva, died Thursday, April 25, 2024.

She was born Feb. 26, 1948, in Canton, to Olan and Betty (Yeagley) Sanor.

She retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva, was the owner of Eclectic Collection Doll Store for many years and is a 1966 graduate of United Local High School. She was also a member of the Augusta Christian Church where she was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class and a Deaconess and member of the Home Dept.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Bender, who died Sept. 11, 2022; a stepdaughter and her husband, Kimberly and Ronnie Clemons; and a brother, Scott Sanor.

She is survived by a stepdaughter, Sharon (Danny) Wright of Kensington; two sons, Kerry Price of Minerva, and George McCloskey of Courtland; a stepson, Larry Bender, Jr. (Steve Hall) of Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, at 12 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Dale Roberts and Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.