Shirley Essig

Shirley Essig, 93, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

She was born June 21, 1930, in Canton, a daughter of the late Delmar and Frances (Eibel) Hockenberry.

Shirley was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Magnolia, and the Stark County Street Rod Association.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles “Chuck” Essig; her son, Robert “Bobby” Essig; two sisters, Betty Horton and Eileen Coleman; and eight brothers, Max, Ted, Robert, Harold, Ralph, Carl, Kenny and Ray Hockenberry.

Shirley is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Jay Herstine; two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Marna Essig, and Jeffrey and Mona Essig; one brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Paula Hockenberry; and eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, aides and staff at Inspira Carroll Healthcare for all the wonderful care provided to their mother during her long stay there.

Services will be held Saturday, May 11, at noon in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home.

Interment will take place at Sandy Valley Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours before the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 464, Magnolia, OH 44643.

Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.