Peggy A. Townsend

Peggy A. Townsend, 76, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, May 10, 2024.

She was born May 1, 1948, in Canton, a daughter of the late Lester and Nancy (Slutz) Gamble and resided most of her life in the Carrollton area.

She worked a number of years at Smiths Market in Waco, where she ran the Deli, and had also worked at the Buckeye Color Lab. Peggy was a long-time member of First Christian Church of Malvern.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Monroe W. Townsend, with whom she celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary on Sept. 20 last year; two daughters and four sons, Kimberly Townsend, Crystal (Vaughn) Slabaugh, Todd (Tonya) Townsend, Daniel Townsend, Jeffrey (Ginger) Townsend, and Troy (Angela) Townsend; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

According to her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.