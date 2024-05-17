Paul C. Waibel, Jr., MD

Paul C. Waibel, Jr., MD, 76, of Lake Mohawk, passed away Monday, May 13, 2024.

He was born Dec. 19, 1947, in Wilmington, DE, a son of the late Paul C. and Eleanor (Surdyn) Waibel, Sr., grew up in West Chester, PA, and came to Canton in 1978 when he opened his practice.

Paul was a 1965 graduate of West Chester High School where he played baseball and football, and was the quarterback, kicker, and punter.

He was a 1969 graduate of Hamilton University with a Degree in Pre-Medicine, and a graduate of Drexell (previously Hahnemann) Medical School in Philadelphia, PA. Paul did his Internal Medicine Residency in Richmond, VA, and returned to Philadelphia for his Gastroenterology Fellowship. The other physicians in the practice with him were Drs. James King, Gerald Smith, and Larry Collin.

He had been a member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church, where he was ordained an Elder. Paul rekindled his love for baseball by playing for the Canton Masters Over-50 Baseball Team and attending the Cleveland Indians Fantasy Camp.

Paul is survived by his wife, Lori, with whom he would have celebrated their 35th Wedding Anniversary on June 15; two sons, Paul C. (Jennifer) Waibel III, and Brett (Elizabeth) Waibel; two stepchildren, Jennifer Gialluca and Paul R. (Violeta) Gialluca; six grandchildren, Brett, Jr. and John Waibel, Christian Pierce, Elliana and Liliana Ramsey, and Roderick Gialluca; one sister and two brothers, Cathy (Donnie) Lamont, David Waibel, and Scott (Carolyn) Waibel; one niece and five nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 2 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Shetzer officiating.

Friends may call two hours before the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.