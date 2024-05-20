Roger L. Starkey

Roger L. Starkey, 85, of Mechanicstown, passed away Friday, May 17, 2024, in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

He was born June 23, 1938, in Louisville to Duane and Beulah (Kandel) Starkey.

He was the owner of Windy Hill Dairy Farm for many years and a member of the NFO. He was a Fox Twp. Trustee for 32 years. He graduated from Louisville High School in 1956 and is a member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Malvern.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Garner) Starkey who died in 2017, and a brother, Milton Starkey.

He is survived by two daughters, Valarie (Tim) Hawk of Mechanicstown, and Joanne (Jeff) Johnston of Salineville; two sons, Bruce Starkey of Mechanicstown, and James (Linda) Starkey of Mechanicstown; sister, Kathy Cooper of Alliance; sister-in-law, Kay Starkey of Georgetown; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; a devoted friend, Al Kramerer, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Kevin McLeod officiating.

Burial will be in Mechanicstown Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-9 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Thursday.

The family would like to thank Ohio (Community) Hospice and the staff at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat for all their wonderful care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio (Community) Hospice or the Resurrection Lutheran Church.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.