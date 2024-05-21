Twila A. Huffman-German

Twila A. Huffman-German, 87, of Vermillion, and formerly of Dellroy, Ohio, died Monday, May 20, 2024, at the Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio.

A daughter of the late John D. and Dorothy (Jewell) Howlett, she was born Aug. 1, 1936, in Augusta Township, Ohio.

For 35 years she was dedicated to the nursing profession, serving as an emergency room nurse at Union Hospital in Dover. Twila also gave of herself as a 4-H and Cub Scout leader. A past member of the Ohio Nurses Association, the former Rebekah Lodge, and still a current member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Twila is survived by her children, Steve (Becky) Huffman, Brian (Nancy) Huffman, Diana (Neill) Welch, and Barbara (Jerry) Frischer; grandchildren, Morgan Huffman, Dylan Huffman, Nathaniel (Erica) Welch, Marianna Welch, Kristin (Charlie) Weed, and Kaitlin Elder; and great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Welch and Kinsleigh Elder.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Huffman in 1985, her second husband, John A. German, and her only brother, John R (Nancy) Howlett.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Dellroy United Methodist Church with Rev. Carolyn Baker officiating.

Burial will follow in Leavittsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Twila’s name to either Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or your favorite charity.