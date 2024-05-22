Carol L. Lusk

Carol L. Lusk, 86, of Malvern, passed away Friday, May 17, 2024, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Carl and Helen Campbell, she was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Canton, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband, William Lusk; son, Richard (Margerie) Lusk, and granddaughter, Alexandria (Gus) Hoewischer.

Per Carol’s wishes, there will be no formal services.

Cremation and interment in the New Harrisburg Cemetery have taken place.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.