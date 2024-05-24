Delmer W. Bandel

Delmer W. Bandel, 80, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

He was born Dec. 8,1943 in St. Francis, Kansas, a son of the late Augustus Bandel and

Viola (Sharzman) Bandel.

Delmar attended a one-room school through eighth grade and went on to become a 1961 graduate of Kanorado High School. He lived in West Virginia and Ohio most of his adult life, calling Carrollton home for the last 20 years. Delmar was self-employed and a thoroughbred owner and trainer. He was a member of the Horsemen’s Benevolent Protective Association, the Jockey Club, and loved attending auctions and animal sales in Carrollton with his friends. Later in life, Delmar started a hobby farm where he enjoyed caring for animals and tinkering with equipment. Delmar especially enjoyed spending time with Lori, his canine Max, and his wonderful neighbors, the Walters family. He attended St. John’s Catholic Church.

Delmar is survived by his longtime companion of 29 years, Lori Corbisello of Carrollton; four

children, Troy Bandel of Philadelphia, PA, Kim (John) Morton of Brule, NE, Scot (Kellie) Bandel of Kearney, NE, and Corey (Chrissy) Bandel of Oskaloosa, KS; a sister, Martha (Stan) Pettibone; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kerr Watson

Funeral Home in Salineville.

Family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 11a.m. up until the time of service at 1:30 p.m.

Family and friends may view this obituary and leave online condolences

at www.kerrwatsonfh.com.