Alta Mae Sanders

Alta Mae Sanders, 88, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died Sunday morning, May 26, 2024 in her residence surrounded by her family.



She was born Sept. 22, 1935 in Baughman, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Hubert and Martha (Merida) Baker.

Her husband, Robert L. “Jack” Sanders, Jr., whom she married June 24, 1954, passed away on June 11, 2016.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nora Ketron and Cassie Garnett; and three brothers, Noah Baker, John Baker, and Hubert Baker, Jr., and a granddaughter, April R. Sanders.



Alta was a Cup Dresser for the former Scio Pottery Co. where she was employed for 25 years. She was well-known locally as a clerk for Baxter’s General Store in Sherrodsville where she waited on customers for 26 years. She was active in the former Sherrodsville Volunteer Fire Department’s Women’s Auxiliary and was a former Sherrodsville Cub Scout Leader. She was a long-time fan of the Cleveland Indians who rarely missed watching a game and was a fan of the western “Gunsmoke”. She loved to travel, particularly to Kentucky in the Cumberland Lakes Region. She was a homemaker who loved to garden and make homemade sauerkraut. Alta was very upbeat and social, and enjoyed visiting with her customers at the General Store, her friends and family.



She is survived by her five sons, Gary D. (Michelle) Sanders of Leavittsville, Ohio, Gerald (Brenda) Sanders of Sherrodsville, Bryan “Doug” (Cathy) Sanders of Dover, Ohio, Carl (Marla) Sanders of Dellroy, Ohio, and Terry Sanders of Sherrodsville; three sisters, Hiltie Spurlock of Hamilton, Ohio, Axie Broughton of Chicago, IL, and Dicie Kerr of Itasca, IL; two brothers, Bradley Baker of Waynesville, Ohio, and Walter Baker of Berwyn, IL; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Larry Stitt officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website www.baxtergardner.com.