Genia E. Gromley

Genia Elizabeth (Hinton) Gromley joined our Lord on May 27, 2024.

She was born at home to Dallas (Dack) and Mary Rudge Hinton on Sept. 12, 1944, in Lee Township, Carroll County, Ohio.

She graduated in 1962 from Carrollton High School, and then from Aultman Hospital School of Nursing in 1965. Genia married the love of her life, Raymond David Gromley, on May 7, 1965, and they built their life together on their farm. She always made sure everyone felt welcome. She worked as an RN at Aultman and Salem Hospitals, the Bacon and Cibula Clinic and finally at Family Health Care in Lisbon and Salem offices. She retired in 2016 but remained close to her work family. She was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, Hanoverton, Ohio for over 50 years.

Genia enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, crocheting and special trips with family. She adored her children and grandchildren. Some of the most memorable lessons she taught them were the art of making pies, cookies, apple dumplings, cinnamon rolls and pancakes, the best way to pick every kind of Ohio berry and how to preserve all kinds of homegrown food. The most important thing that she and Ray shared was how to raise a loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond; children, Beth (Michael) Hartigan of Boca Raton, FL, Jennifer (Steve) Pinkstock of Amanda, OH, Neil (Corinna) Gromley of Kensington, OH and Michael (Nancy) Gromley of Ocoee, FL; grandchildren, Jacob (Elisabeth) Hartigan, Josh and Elena Hartigan, Graham Saunders (Sammy Ford), Stephanie (Scott) Garrison, April (Phillip) Rice, Rebecca (Brandon) Davis, Christopher (Shannon) Gromley, Megan Gromley (Caden Smith), and Olivia Gromley; six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Genia was very close to Ray’s siblings, Ron Gromley and Janet Ergle, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear and life-long friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, James R. and Dallas A. Hinton, and granddaughter, Alberta Angel Hartigan.

Her family is thankful for the excellent and compassionate care she received at Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center and in the past seven months at home with Ohio’s Hospice out of Carrollton, Ohio. We were blessed with a spring that showcased the blooms she had cultivated around the farm. We are forever grateful for the loving support of dear friends, neighbors, and family over the last year.

Services are being provided by Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home at 215 W. Lincoln Way, Lisbon, Ohio.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, with the Memorial Service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.