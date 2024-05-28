Ronald A. Koniecko

Ronald Alexander Koniecko, 84, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Canterbury Villa in Alliance.

He was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Poland to Alexander and Mary (Jaglowski) Koniecko.

He retired for the Timken Company and Timken Research where he had worked for 30 years. He had formerly worked for Hercules Motors and Good Roads Machinery. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1958, attended Kent State University and received a Bachelor of Engineering from Chicago Technical College. During college he was a member of the R.O.T.C. He is an active member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva where he was a Certified Lay Leader of Prayer, a sacristan, an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and was part of the team that brought communion to the sick and homebound. He was a member of the Minerva Kiwanas.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Koniecko of Minerva, and Kathryn (Michael) Congrove of Massillon; two nieces, Elizabeth Ransom and Laura Koniecko; two nephews, John and Michael Koniecko, and a great niece, Brianna.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 30, at 11 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

