Janet MacDonald Johnston, 96, of Carrollton, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Arbor Landing in Hampstead, NC.

She was born Jan. 15, 1928, in Canton, Ohio to the late Roderick Adam MacDonald and Clara Josephine Clark MacDonald.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Joseph Allen Johnston; her son, Charles Allen Johnston; her brother, Roderick C. MacDonald; and her life-long best friend, Patricia Limbach.

Janet grew up in Carrollton and attended the College of Wooster and was a talented vocalist and pianist blessed with a divine love for music. She honored that gift by enriching the lives of dozens of students in the Carroll County school system – teaching, coaching, and accompanying budding soloists who welcomed her musical support and inspiration. No less enthusiastic was she about her devotion to the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton, where she sang in the choir and participated in church retreats to Lake Chautauqua, NY, and Black Mountain, NC.

Janet’s desire to serve others continued into her senior years. She and Joe wintered in Inverness, Florida, where Janet volunteered for 16 straight winters at Citrus Memorial Hospital. A fanatical reader, she was equally comfortable at libraries on both sides of the Mason-Dixon line but had a special place in her heart for the Carroll County District Library in Carrollton.

A second-generation Scot, Janet always dreamed of returning to her homeland in Stornoway, Scotland. And while that trip never materialized, she and Joe found themselves frequent visitors of many U.S. National Parks, confidently armed with Janet’s trusty AAA travel guides, a pre-Internet, but heavily dog-eared travel essential.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Clark Johnston (LuAnn) and Anne Lawrence (Simon); her daughter-in-law, Beth Johnston; her grandchildren, Alexis Bachrach (Eric), Sarah Parks (Mark), Angela Cannon (Joe), Eric Johnston (Dana), Summer Lawrence and Sydney Lawrence; her great-grandchildren, Shannon Parks, Collin Parks, Madeline Cannon, Allison Cannon, Joan Johnston and Lundy Johnston; her niece, Jean MacDonald Rea (Doug); and her nephew, Roderick MacDonald (Cathy).

The family wishes to thank the staff of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice for their care and guidance through Janet’s final months. Additionally, the staff of Arbor Landing’s Horizons Memory Care unit were exceptional at keeping “Spicy Nana” safe, well cared for and loved during her four years in their care and we are deeply grateful.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in memory of Janet may be made to The Carroll County District Library by going to www.carrolllibrary.org/donate.asp or to First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton, Ohio, in support of their Sharing Bread Program at 200 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, OH 44615.

A memorial service for Janet is planned for this summer in Carrollton, Ohio.

