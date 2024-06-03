Betty L. Love

Betty L. Love, 92, passed away June 2, 2024.

She was born Nov. 27, 1931, to Joseph Jeddiah and Clara Gertrude (Brackin) Cole.

On June 30, 1949, she married H. Palmer Love, Jr. who survives her. Together, they raised four children, Sheila (Lenny) Fish of Bowerston, Kelly (Jennifer) Love of Bowerston, Michael (Teresa) Love of Uhrichsville, and Kevin (Karen) Love of Sherrodsville who survive, along with nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, many, many great-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and her brother, Neil (Catherine) Cole.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jay (Patricia) Cole; sister, Alma Jean (Keith) Fulton; daughter-in-law, Barbara Love; brothers-in-law, Jack (Margaret) Love and Robert (Ella) Love; sister-in-law, Barbara Colburn; and most recently, great-granddaughter, Olivia Sturgill.

In keeping with Betty’s specific instructions, cremation is planned.

John Steel will officiate Betty’s memorial service on Saturday, June 8, at noon in the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison.

Her family will receive callers at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

She will be interred at Bowerston Longview Cemetery on a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Olivia Sturgill Memorial Scholarship Fund, Truist Bank, 3560 NC-16, Denver, NC 28037 which has been established to honor the memory of Betty’s great-granddaughter, Olivia, by supporting a nursing student’s education.