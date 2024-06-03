Royal W. Miller

Royal “Smokie” W. Miller, 92, of Carrollton, passed away June 3, 2024, at the Golden Age Retreat after a short illness.

He was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Wetzel County, WV, to Austin and Artie Miller.

He graduated from Perrysville High School. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954, where he was posted in Arlington, VA, as a member of the Presidential Honor Guard. He worked as a lineman for Hinkle McCoy. He started as a lineman for General Telephone Company in 1955. He retired from there in 1987 as a District Construction Supervisor. He owned a farm in Washington Township in Carroll County and served as a Township Trustee for 16 years, and as their roadman for five more years.

He helped organize and was a founding member of the Carroll County Mounted Patrol, of which he served for 16 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, M. Adele Miller, whom he married June 12, 1952; one son, Randel Miller; two brothers, Norman Johnson and Lloyd Miller; and one sister, Slyvia McDaniel.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Miller, of Carrollton; two granddaughters, Kyan Miller of Kenosha, WI, and Eimi Miller of Tokyo, Japan; six great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Kiechan Miller of Tokyo, Japan; brother, Gerald Miller of Cadiz; and sister-in-law, Esther Yost, of Rockford, IL.

At his request, he will be cremated, and his ashes will be interred at Perrysville Cemetery next to his wife.

He asked there be no services.

I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Carroll County Golden Age Retreat and Ohio’s Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to my father and myself during a difficult time. Words cannot express how much their help was appreciated.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.