Pamela K. Stimmel

Pamela K. Stimmel, 71, of Malvern, passed away Friday, May 24, 2024.

She was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Canton to the late Glenn and Jean (Rist) Stimmel.

She retired from the Malvern Post Office where she was a rural mail carrier for over 40 years. She is a member of the Carroll County Animal Protection League and enjoyed spending time with the animals and supporting various animal rescue and sanctuary projects.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Meyer and a brother, Robert Stimmel.

She is survived by seven nieces and nephews, Doni, Melissa, Jimmy and Nate Meyer, Mike Stimmel, Kimberly Hudson and Shannon Stimmel-Morgan and several great nieces and great nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.