Thomas W. Stone

Thomas W. Stone, 94, of Carrollton, formerly of Amsterdam, passed away Saturday morning June 8, 2024, at home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service for will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the Carrollton Bible Chapel, Rt. 43, Carrollton, with Rev. Dr. Chuck Wilson officiating.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton is assisting the family.