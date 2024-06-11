Rev. James W. Ricketts

Rev. James W. Ricketts, 84, of Dellroy, left this earth to be with his Savior Monday morning, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 41 years, Janet L. Ricketts, until she passed away in 2002; and his loving wife, Jane E. Ricketts for 20 years until she passed away this year.

He graduated from Parma High School and received his bachelor’s degree from West Liberty State College in West Virginia. In addition, he was a graduate of Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, Illinois and Crystal Springs School of Ministry. He was involved as a Boy Scout leader in Brook Park with his boys in his early years and worked at Foseco for 22 years. He then went on to be a pastor for the United Methodist Church East Ohio Conference for almost 40 years, in various places. He was presently the acting pastor of Leavittsville Community Church in Bowerstown, Ohio.

James is survived by his four children, David Ricketts (Michelle) of Concord, Karl Ricketts of Deltona, FL, Judy Dunn (Jeff) of Florissant, CO, and Susan Gulachek (Doug) of Medina; step-children, Kenneth McNutt (Lela), Mark, Mari Haefka (Randy) and Beth Ann Schaar (Mike); 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and 13 step great-grandchildren; brother, John Ricketts; sister, Barbara Ricketts and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received Saturday, June 15 from 9-10 a.m. at the The Ripepi Funeral Home, 5762 Pearl Rd. (at Snow Rd.) in Parma, Ohio, with the service at 10 a.m.

Interment will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery.