Lawrence E. Lovett, Sr.

Lawrence Eugene “Pete” Lovett Sr., 75, of Malvern, passed away at Senior Suites at Century Farm on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Pete was born in Weston, WV, on July 21, 1948, to James and Virginia Lovett.

Pete, a devoted welder, was known for his exceptional skills and craftsmanship. Pete leaves behind a legacy of hard work and dedication, spanning across his years as a welder.

In his free time, Pete found solace in his favorite hobbies, including fishing and motorcycle riding on his cherished Goldwing. These activities brought him immense joy and relaxation throughout his life.

Pete is survived by his loving son, Lawrence “PJ” (Stephanie) Lovett; his grandsons, Justin and Cole Lovett: and his great-granddaughter, Ophelia.

His memory will forever be treasured by those who knew him well.

Pete was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon Louise Lovett, as well as eight brothers and sisters.

Pete’s kindness and warm spirit will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Graveside services will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery, 3237 Alliance Rd., Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 10 a.m. with Mr. Kenny Thomas of First Christian Church of Malvern officiating.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.