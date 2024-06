Dolores M. Linard

Dolores Marie Linard, 92, gently passed into our Lord and Savior June 10, 2024.

She was born June 7, 1932, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Eulalee Virtue of Scio, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Linard.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah, and son-in-law, Alan LaFromboise; sisters, Leona Grace McSparrin and Mary Lou Davis; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Share a fond memory at reedfuneralhome.com.