James K. Markley

James K. Markley of Tampa, Florida, died June 13, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas G. Markley and Zella M. Markley of Carrollton, Ohio.

Born Oct. 15, 1945, James attended Carrollton Elementary and Carrollton High School until 1963 and then graduated from Ashland High School in Ashland, Ohio in 1964. He later attended Florida College in Temple Terrace, Florida.

James spent his professional life at MacDill Air Force Base as a civil servant in the communications department. During his vacations he enjoyed a trip to London, England, Paris, France and Scotland to track his family lineage and also enjoyed several cruises to the Caribbean.

Folks that attended the Carrollton School system during the 1960’s may remember him with his flaming red hair and as a Superman aficionado, and of course, his exploits around Carroll County on his Topper motor-scooter or in his really cool, and very red Isetta mini car, making runs down to Harlem Springs, visiting the Dairy Dream to enjoy a nightmare sandwich (the bun was larger than a dinner saucer).

Friends remembered by James’ life in Carrollton included Billy Burchfield, Terry Roudebush, Gary Roudebush, Glen Appel, Carol Wright and Jim Morvatz.

James wishes were to be cremated and that no services be held other than to be remembered by his classmates from Carrollton High School.