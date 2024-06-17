Patricia A. Dundr

Patricia Ann Dundr, 77, of Freeport, passed away peacefully in her home June 3, 2024, following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Twin City Hospital on Jan. 19, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Charles P. “Tiny” and Geneva Lucille (Pongratz) Hren.

After graduating from Uhrichsville High School in 1965, she met the love of her life, E. Michael “Mick” Dundr and were married on July 18, 1970.

Pat was an avid bowler and knitter and loved to play Bingo and gamble at Wheeling Island with friends. She also was an excellent cook and baker. Her granddaughters, Stella and Pearl, were of greatest importance to her also.

Professionally, she served as the township clerk for Washington Township, Tippecanoe. Ultimately, Pat retired as the postmaster at Piedmont Post Office after 20 years of service.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Mick of Freeport; her children, Dr. Michael (Ashley) Dundr of Freeport and Desiree (Melvin) Rodriguez of Los Angeles, CA; her granddaughters, Stella and Pearl Rodriguez; siblings, Charles “Chuck” Hren, Jackie (Dean) White, and Mariann (Tom) Smith; and her dog, Eddie.

A private Mass at St. Matthias Catholic Church and inurnment will be held in Greenmont Cemetery in Freeport at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Pat’s memory may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Stjude.org/donate.