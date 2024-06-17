Ruth Ann Trushel

Ruth Ann Trushel, 87, of Carrollton, died peacefully at home Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Born Aug. 25, 1936, in Belmont County, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Wayne and Blanche (Carpenter) Phillips.

She married G. Richard “Dick” Trushel on June 9, 1953, and together they operated Trushel and Sons Excavating for over 40 years.

Ruth is survived by two sons, Eddie (Sandy) Trushel and Darrell (Shelly) Trushel; eight grandchildren, Liberty Mallernee, Lindsey Trushel, Jacob Trushel, Cullin Glasser, Jonathan Taylor Trushel, Peggy Horn, Curtis Trushel, and Colton Trushel; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ellen Lugo of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick of 46 years in 1999; son, Mike Trushel in 2017; brother, Alfred Phillips, and sister, Rosalie Phillips Dewalt.

A private graveside service was held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth Ann’s memory to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 1311 Canyon Rd. SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or the American Heart Association.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.