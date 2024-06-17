Thomas W. Stone

Thomas W. Stone, 94, of Carrollton, Ohio passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on June 8, 2024.

He was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Amsterdam, Ohio to the late Thomas Richard and Mary Josephine (Foit) Stone.

Tom and Irene (Sabol) married Feb. 23, 1958, and together had two children, Michael and Susan.

In his younger years, Tom was the Amsterdam paperboy. After graduation, he served as a PFC in the Army 3rd Infantry Regiment, stationed at Fort McNair. Tom was a coal miner until he began work at Timet in Toronto in 1962, where he retired in 1994. He was a proud union man who started with his time in the mine. He was voted as vice president and head grievance man by his fellow members of USWA Local 5644 at Timet. He always admired and respected union activist and leader, John L. Lewis.

He will always be remembered as the Pap who took the kids on lawnmower rides and wading in the creek behind their Amsterdam house, searching for crawdads under every rock along the way. He taught his grandchildren how to “properly” finish a bowl of ice cream; by licking it clean. Tom enjoyed a good game of Euchre and Rummy and would call anyone out for “illegal moves.” He enjoyed traveling, specifically out west to see the beautiful views of the Redwoods and Grand Canyon. It was no question his love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was endless.

While Tom was a dedicated family man, he was also a member of the Carrollton Bible Chapel. “You did it again, Charlie!” is what he would say about Rev. Dr. Chuck Wilson’s message. In previous years, Tom would enjoy singing at the pulpit; “Mary, Did You Know” and “The Old Rugged Cross” were two of his favorites. Tom was a lifetime member of the Amsterdam VFW and local Moose. He spent a great deal of time overseeing the creation of the Veteran’s Memorial in Amsterdam. He was a very hardworking and driven man with strong values.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Irene; children, Michael (Pam) Stone of Amsterdam, and Susan (Matthew) Miller of Carrollton; grandchildren, Christy (Robert) Baker, and Brittany (Logan) Krell; great-grandchildren, Kayla and Mackenzie Bowersox, and Emelyn and AJ Krell; and numerous nephews.

Tom was predeceased by a son-in-law, Douglas Brown; siblings Dick, Jane, Ella “Toots”, Frank and Karen; parents; and special brother, “Blackie” Albaugh.

While the family is sad of his passing, we are happy for him to be in a better place, reunited with his parents, siblings, and other loved ones. We know he is having a good time singing, dancing, and enjoying all the cream sticks, cookies, pies, and cakes that his heart desires. For one last time, it isn’t “goodbye” but “see-ya later.”

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 16, 2024, at the Carrollton Bible Chapel.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

