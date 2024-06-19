Carol A. Myers

Carol Ann Myers, 81, of Carrollton, Ohio passed away Friday, June 14, 2024.

She was born Oct. 29, 1942, to the late Stewart and Irma Meacham.

Carol married the love of her life, Walter T. Myers on May 14, 1960, and he passed away Feb. 6, 2022.

Carol was a member of Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church. Her hobbies were cross stitching and enjoying time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors are her children, Jeff Jeanette) Myers of Waynesburg, and Catherine (Chuck) Cassidy of East Rochester; two grandchildren, Tyler (Leah) Myers, and Kimberly (Josh) Straight; three great-grandchildren, Kyla Myers, Kason Myers, and Brayleigh Myers.

Preceding her in death was her infant daughter, Tammy Myers; infant son, Steve Myers; infant daughter, Tina Myers; her sister, Wava Marquis; three brothers, Sonny Meacham, Jim Meacham, and Edward Meacham.

A memorial service will be held at Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 2-4 p.m.

A dinner will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the church.

Floral deliveries may be brought to the church.

Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.