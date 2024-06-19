John C. Sanor

John C. Sanor, 72, of Minerva, passed away Monday, June 17, 2024, in the Arbor’s of Minerva.

He was born Feb. 28, 1952, in Salem to the late Delmar and Geneva (Whinnery) Sanor.

He had worked at the family farm, the Sanor Fruit Farm.

He is survived by two brothers, Clarence (Barbara Baum) Antram of Minerva, and Jim (Sue) Sanor of Beloit; brother-in-law, Eugene Prendergast of Minerva, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Prendergast and Dorothy Wyss; a brother, William Sanor; a brother-in-law, Ronnie Wyss and sister-in-law, Delores Antram.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 21 at 2 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 1-2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.