Vern Baldwin

Vernon “Vern” Baldwin, 92, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2024, at Mercy Medical Center Cleveland Clinic in Canton.

Born June 5, 1932, in Uhrichsville, Vern was the son of the late Foster and Myrtle Johnson Baldwin.

Vern was a man of deep Christian faith, wholly devoted to his family. Known for his kindness, fairness, honesty, and infectious sense of humor, he brought joy and laughter to those around him.

An avid bowler and fisherman, Vern’s passion for these activities has been passed down through the generations, reaching even his great-granddaughter. He also enjoyed working in his flower beds and yard and was a dedicated follower of Cleveland sports teams.

After retiring from Super Duper in Carrollton, Vern relished attending sporting events and school functions for his three grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He cherished fishing trips with his grandson, creating treasured memories.

Vern is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Janice (Fouts) Baldwin; his three daughters, Lisa (Joe) Phillis, Cindy (Alan) Peterson, and Marcy (Scott) Borland; three grandchildren, Wendy (Chad) Russell, Kevin Phillis, and Kayla (Cajetan) Rodrigues; and his great-granddaughter, Kaylee Russell. He is also survived by his two sisters, Shirley McVicker and JoAnne Telle.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Fred.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Church with Rev. Dan Loomis and Rev. Chuck Naylor officiating.

Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and one hour prior to services at Mt. Pleasant Church. Dodds Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Vern’s name to Hospice or St. Jude.