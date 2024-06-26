Cynthia S. Bailey

Cynthia Sue Bailey, 76, of Alliance, Ohio suddenly passed away June 23, 2024, when she was involved in a tragic car crash.

Cynthia was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Eugene Bailey and Mabel Reed (Francis).

After graduating from Glenwood High School in 1965, she went on to live her life as a lover of God, family, walking, and art.

Above all, Cynthia’s life was defined by sharing joy in Christ. She was a member of St. Joseph Church of Alliance as a devoted Catholic, attending Mass sometimes more than once a week. On the days she couldn’t attend Mass, she made sure to listen to them virtually. Cynthia never failed to express her gratitude towards her savior by saying prayer and leading her daily life by His readings.

Cynthia’s art started as being a self-taught seamstress and cake decorator. Decorating cakes for many events, especially wedding cakes for the ones she loved. The passion for art then transitioned into her love for painting and poetry; painting and writing anything that her heart led her to. This artistic freedom even went as far as her gift giving, you would never know what to expect – it could range from scissors to the best stuffed animal you still own. Cynthia was known for walking and talking, anywhere she could go and to anyone who was there to listen.

Cynthia is survived by many full of love, including her siblings, Eugene, Mary Ellen, Connie, and Earl; her daughters, Daniele (Jim), Kristina (James), Constance (Jeffrey “Waz”), and Kendrah (Chris); 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jackie and John.

Cynthia’s final wishes were followed out by her family, as she lay to rest in a natural preserve in harmony with nature and surrounded by yellow roses.

It was followed by a celebration of life with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to any Catholic charity of your choice.