Dolly Hoffman

Dolly Hoffman, 81 of Carrollton, and formerly Minerva, left this world to be with her husband, Sam on Friday, June 28, 2024, after battling dementia for several years.

If Dolly could have been described in one word it would have been vibrant. She was extremely outgoing and could talk to anyone and everyone. Her two favorite subjects were Maddy and Morgan, and then of course Sam, followed by Jesse (her little dog), and finally, Boo Kisses. Dolly began her adult life being a dance teacher in downtown Youngstown and then married Sam June 19, 1964. After Sam was drafted into the military she joined him in Oklahoma. When Sam returned home from Vietnam they made their home in Minerva. In 1976, they became parents to their daughter, Danielle (Michael). Dolly was the one at the Minerva Firemen’s get togethers including but not limited to the money parties, laughing and joking around. She was also the “Mom” favorite to Danielle’s friends while she was growing up. She loved bowling with her friends in the Monday Morning Ladies Bowling League.

When Sam and Dolly became grandparents, that’s when their love of life went from amazing to ecstatic. Whatever the girls were involved with there was Sam and Dolly enjoying it with them. Dolly spent the last several years of her life on the farm with Danielle, Michael, Madison and Morgan in Carrollton, Ohio. Danielle was always concerned that her mom didn’t like it there until recently she said, “Did you hear me? I love it here.” We think her favorite part was when she would go out on the side-by-side to see the animals.

Proceeding Dolly in death was her husband, Sam; parents, Catherine and Sam McGinnis; and her brother, Sam.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and our favorite bath lady, Micha at Ohio Hospice for taking such wonderful care of her.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 2 at 2 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Lisa Elliott officiating.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday two hours prior to services from 12-2 p.m.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.