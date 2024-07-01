Doris J. Nuske

Doris J. Nuske, 67, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Born March 8, 1957, in Carrollton, she was a daughter of Ralph and Shirley (Hamrick) Brackin.

Doris graduated from Carrollton High School and worked as a driver for the book mobile. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and cooking, and will be remembered for how much she loved raising and spending time with her family.

She is survived by three sons, Steven (Vicki) Nuske, David (Cassie) Nuske, and Jackson Nuske; daughter, Lizzie Nuske; two sisters, Linda (Jay) Borland, and June Shuster; brother, Jim (Leslie) Brackin, and her father, Ralph.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Edward L. Nuske in March; son, Donnie Raines; and mother, Shirley.

Per her wishes, there will be no formal services and cremation has taken place.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.