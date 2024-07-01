Jeffrey L. Hager

Jeffrey L. Hager, 61, of Massillon, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2024.

He was born Nov. 25, 1962, in Anacortes, WA, a son of Barbara Hager and the late Peter Hager, Sr.

Jeff served with the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Magnolia Police Department after 25 years of service as the Chief of Police. He was a member and Past Master of William McKinley Lodge #431 F. & A.M.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Peter Hager, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hager; four daughters, Katelyn Hager, Sara (Brandon) Langmeier, Elizabeth Archer, and Caylee Kellicker; two sons, Daniel Kellicker (Autumn Stacy) and Mathew Kellicker; seven grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Ron (Brenda) Hager; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 3, from 5-7 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home.

Military honors will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27, from 2-6 p.m. at the William McKinley Lodge #431 F. & A.M.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to William McKinley Lodge #431 F. & A. M., 836 Market Ave. N, Canton, OH 44702.

Condolences may be left at www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.