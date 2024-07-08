Gordon M. Harrelson, Sr.

Gordon McAllum Harrelson, Sr., passed away June 30, 2024, at the age of 71 in Carrollton, Ohio.

Born Sept. 20, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was a cherished member of his community and a successful businessman. Gordon was a graduate of Bloomfield Hills Andover High School and Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to own and operate Norton Shores Tire Store and Harrelson Electric & Plumbing, where he was well-respected for his dedication and work ethic.

He was a fun-loving, hardworking, and a loyal individual who had a profound love for the outdoors and hot rods. Gordon frequently spent his time working on and racing his cars as well as hunting and fishing, which brought him great joy and peace.

Gordon leaves behind a loving family: his son, Gordon M. Harrelson, Jr. (Dawn Johnson) of Ohio; his daughter, Julie M. (Scottie) Gray of Mississippi; sisters, Sandra L. (James) Clark of South Carolina, Marcia M. (John W) Robovitsky and Joanne M. (James L) Krause, both of Michigan; his brother, David L. Harrelson of Arkansas, and lifelong friend, Rory Moon of Medina, Ohio. He was also a proud grandfather to Kyle and Noah Harrelson and Garrett and Sawyer Broadwater.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, along with his dearly loved cats, Shadow and Ditto.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Allen M. Harrelson, Jr. and Caroline F. Harrelson (nee Costello), and his brother, Allen M. Harrelson III.

In memory of Gordon’s love for animals, contributions can be made to the Humane Society. Gordon’s legacy of love, loyalty, and dedication to his family, friends and community will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

