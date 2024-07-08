Harold Twaddle

Harold Twaddle, 92, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family July 3, 2024, at Aultman Hospital.

He was born April 5, 1932, to the late Grace and Norman Twaddle.

In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his twin brother who passed when he was one, Herman Twaddle; his brothers, Arnold and Ellis Twaddle; his sister who passed at birth, Ruth Twaddle, and his sister Dorothy Williams.

Harold joined the Army in 1952 and served in the Korean War. After being discharged, he began his career as a carpenter for 62 years. He spent 30 years as a volunteer fireman in Salineville. He also enjoyed traveling in their motorhome through all 50 states and was an avid fan of the Bowling Green tractor pulls.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Betty Twaddle; his daughter, Michelle (Robert) Whaley; his stepchildren, Karen (Gene) Nicholson, Jeff Green, and Fred (Tricia) Green; his several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert Twaddle; and his sister, Maxine Donaldson.

Friends will be received for a memorial service on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the Salineville Volunteer Fire Department, 34 Washington St., Salineville, Ohio, 43945, at 11 a.m. with military honors.

www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes.com