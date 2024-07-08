Jimmy A. Vance

Jimmy A. Vance, 77, of Carrollton passed away Friday, July 5, 2024, in the Rose Lane Care Center in Massillon from a two-year battle with cancer.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Nelson) Vance who died in 2018, a sister, Connie Varian and a brother, Alden Dean Vance.

He is survived by two daughters, Tami Campbell of North Canton, and Tonia (David) Stephenson of Dellroy; sister, Ceccy Mossgrove of East Canton; brother, Sam (Janet) Vance of Canton South; five grandchildren, John Michael, Joshua, Daniel, Ella, Walker and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Andrew.

He was born Aug. 12, 1946, in Banner Elk, NC, to David and Bernice (Watson) Vance. He graduated from Canton South High School in 1966 and shortly after was drafted and served as a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War during the Tet Offensive.

He was the owner and operator of Vance Logging and Sawmill in West Finley, PA, for over 30 years where he worked alongside his dad and brothers, Sam and Dean. After he decided to retire and come home, he started a small business with Mary, called the Poplar Saw Shop in Carrollton where he enjoyed selling new and used chainsaws, weed eaters and lawnmowers to the surrounding communities. He never met a stranger, and everyone enjoyed hanging out at the shop.

He will be sadly missed by friends, family and neighbors who all enjoyed his open home and warm hospitality.

Per Dad’s wishes, there will be no formal services.

