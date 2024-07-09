Sr. Sheila A. Rooney

Sr. Sheila Ann (Patrick) Rooney, RGS, 85, a member of the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, died peacefully July 6, 2024, at the Convent in Carrollton, Ohio.

She was born Nov. 21, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was preceded in deathbyher parents, James P. Rooney and Verna L. (McBride) Rooney and her brother, James Patrick Rooney.

Sr. Sheila graduated from Alliance High School in Alliance, Ohio. She attended Mt. Union College in Alliance and received her bachelor’s degree from Quincy College in Quincy, IL. She received her master’s degree in education from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. She also earned a certification in Gerontology Practitioners Training from Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, WV.

Sr. Sheila entered the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd at Gilmary Convent in Coraopolis, PA, on July 14, 1962, and professed final vows on June 29, 1968. For some 40 years, Sr. Sheila worked as a teacher, principal, supervisor and director of various ministries of her religious community and other agencies, including at Gilmary School in Coraopolis, PA; Eudes Family Program in Green Bay, WI; Eudes Institute in Pittsburgh, PA; Welty Home for Aged in Wheeling, WV; and New Hope Assisted Living in Pittsburgh, PA. In 1971, Sr. Sheila was elected to leadership in the North American Federation of independent communities and served in Province leadership from 2004 to 2016. As her last assignment, Sr. Sheila coordinated the care for her community’s elderly sisters. In her younger years, Sr. Sheila played the piano and organ. She was also known for her fondness for ice cream.

Sr. Sheila is survived by her sister-in-law, Kathy Rooney; nieces, Erin, Megan and Caitlin; nephews, Sean, Kevin (Celeste), and Colin Rooney and their families, and the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, July 12, at Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd Convent Chapel, Carrollton, Ohio.

Viewing will take place at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Sisters’ Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 340, Carrollton, OH 44615.