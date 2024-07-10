Timothy L. Swonger, Sr.

Timothy Lee Swonger, Sr., 63, passed away unexpectedly July 8, 2024. Tim was born in Canton, Ohio on Sept. 18, 1960.

He loved helping and serving his community. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family, cracking jokes and being goofy, as well as hunting, fishing and pulling tractors at local tractor pulls.

Tim attended Perrysville grade school and graduated from Carrollton High School in 1978. He was an active member of the FFA and went on farming in Perrysville until his death. Tim worked at Colfor for many years until he started serving for many different EMS services such as BRASS, EMT, ASI and HCH. He started volunteer fire fighting when he was a teenager, where he worked his way up to chief at Perry Twp. Fire Department.

He leaves behind his fiancé, Kathy Horstman; his brother, Robert Swonger; his two sons, Timothy Swonger, Jr. and Michael Swonger (Rachel Swonger); daughter, Lyndsie Rebecca Hull-Swonger; two stepdaughters, Charity Buckey and Destiny Miller; 10 grandchildren, Dylan Swonger (Hannah Meeks), Dustin Swonger, Peyton Hull, Reagan Swonger, Hayden Hull, James Hull, Taven Swonger, Daniel Swonger, McKayla Miller and CJ Miller, Jr.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Swonger, Sr. and Alice Weekly-Swonger; siblings, Walter Watson Swonger, Jr. and two sisters, Nancy Swonger-Booth and Barbara Swonger-McGuire; and man’s best friend, Buster.

Calling hours will be held Friday, July 12, 2024, from 5-8 p.m. at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home, 304 2nd St. NW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. The funeral will be Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 11 a.m. with burial services after at the Perrysville Cemetery.