Margaret M. Grindstaff

Margaret M. Grindstaff, 87, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2024, in the Carroll Healthcare Center.

She was born Oct. 3, 1936, in Canton to Clyde and Jessie (McCartney) Wood.

She retired from Stark Ceramics and Alliance Manufacturing and is a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Corbie “Whitey” Grindstaff who died in 1999; a son-in-law, Howard George; five sisters, Nadine Carson, Shelba Nichols, Carol Buck, Claudia Rentz, and Shirley Hill; and two brothers, Clyde and Richard McCartney.

She is survived by a daughter, Rosanna George of Carrollton; a son, Douglas (Stephani) Grindstaff of Minerva; four grandchildren, Angela (Brandon) Waltenbaugh, Bryce and Brock Grindstaff and their mom, Vickie Grindstaff, Timothy (Michelle) George, and two bonus grandchildren, Sara and Spencer Hoopes; and three great grandchildren, Brant and Brylee George and Jackson Waltenbaugh.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 15 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Bill Shoupe officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Sunday, July 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and also one hour prior to services.

Those wishing to share their condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.